Smithfield resident among valedictorians at Waynesburg U
Bailey Holt, a history (secondary education) major from Smithfield, was among five valedictorians at Waynesburg University’s graduation.
She was a recipient of the A.B. Miller Scholarship and was named to the dean’s list for all eight semesters.
During her undergraduate education, Holt completed certification to become a Certified Google Educator and published an Inquiry Design Model in the Teaching with Primary Sources Eastern Region, which is a partner with the Library of Congress.
Her future plans are to be a high school teacher. She will start immediately as a day-to-day substitute.
She is the daughter of Amy and the late Jim Holt.
Aaron Sielski, a criminal justice administration graduate, from Waynesburg was also named one of the university’s valedictorians.
Dean’s list honors
Matthew R. Santilli has been named to the dean’s scholar list in the School of Business at Robert Morris University. Having just completed his Sophomore year at the university, Matthew has maintained a 4.0 GPA and been named to the dean’s list during his four terms. He is also a member of the American Marketing Association and the RMU Club Golf team. Matthew is the son of Jim and Lisa Santilli of Uniontown and a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
Penn State Fayette announces winners
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus held its Spring Learning Fair virtually last month. Projects examined topics in relation to courses in American studies, athletics research, biology, chemistry and nursing.
Undergraduate Research Awards
First place: Casey Falcon and Haley Miller for “Penn State Fayette Athletics: Covid-19’s Influence on Student-Athletes and the SAGE Program,” completed under the mentorship of Stephen Oberly
Second place: Matthew D’Annolfo for “Detection and Treatment of Pharmaceutical Pollutants in Water Resources,” completed under the mentorship of Ajay Warrier
Third place: Gwyneth Komula for “How Does Popular Culture Play a Role in the Me Too Movement?” completed under the mentorship of Gib Prettyman
Class Project Awards
First place: Olivia Binda, Katelyn Myers, Morgan Pytlak and Andrea Suter for “The Effects of Face Masks on Nonverbal Communication, completed under the mentorship of Valerie Vanderhoff
Second place: Brianna Sanner for “Management of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome,” completed under the mentorship of Melissa Miner
Third place: Anna Poorbaugh for “Effects of Alternative Feeding Methods on Weight Gain of Premature Infants,” completed under the mentorship of Melissa Miner
Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
Scholarship offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
To submit education news, email hseducation@heraldstandard.com.
