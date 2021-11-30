Graduates announced
Seth Haggerty of Connellsville was among 13 police academy cadets who recently graduated from the Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy at Westmoreland County Community College.
Markleysburg resident recognized
Emilee Friend, a junior English writing major from Markleysburg, participated in Slippery Rock University’s “Rediscovering Your Story” program. Classes and faculty partnered with the Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at SRU and the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program.
Students completed a five-week workshop with five people in recovery who volunteered for the program after being identified through the BCDAP by case managers and other human services providers. Students gathered stories from participants, and family-member interviews and narratives about practitioners and administrators who work with them.
WU taking proposals for health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
