Cal U brings Project Ice to K-12 educators
Earth science teachers in grades K-12 can learn more about climate science through Project Ice, a graduate-level course to be offered through California University of Pennsylvania’s partnership with the American Meteorological Society. The AMS partnered with COLDEX, the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, to develop content for a 3-credit summer course. Project Ice will include emergent science regarding COLDEX efforts to enhance our understanding of climate change by extracting and studying some of Antarctica’s oldest ice.
Beginning in summer 2023, teachers who enroll in Project Ice will complete online coursework in paleoclimactic studies through Cal U, plus a one-week ice/climate science workshop at the home of the COLDEX technology center hub at Oregon State University. Cal U has been awarded a five-year, $131,567 grant from the National Science Foundation; the funding helps enable Cal U to offer Project Ice.
For more information, visit www.calu.edu/ams.
Waynesburg U’s receives honors
Waynesburg University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program was recently ranked No. 1 in the state by Nursing Schools Almanac. The almanac’s methodology relied heavily on a 10-year average of student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
Waynesburg’s first-time NCLEX-RN average pass rate from 2010-11 through 2019-20 was 98%, the highest among all Pennsylvania BSN programs.
For more information about the program, visit waynesburg.edu/nursing.
The school was also ranked 51st in the Top 100 “most affordable forensic science programs” in the country by University HQ.
A range of data was used by UniversityHQ to generate their rankings, including the number of students receiving financial aid, tuition cost, graduation rates and other factors that, according to UniversityHQ, “give value to the degree.”
Forensic science is an interdisciplinary study of the applications of biology, chemistry, physics and law to criminal investigation.
Seminars offered at Cal U
California University of Pennsylvania is hosting a series of webinars to improve financial literacy. The events, which are free and open to the public, are geared toward young adults and their families as they consider their college options.
To register for the webinars, visit https://www.calu.edu/news/2021/financial-webinars.aspx.
“Financial Adulthood 101,” 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 12: Jacquie Carroll and Schane Coker, accredited financial counselors, host a three-part series to learn how attitudes about money affect your personal financial decisions and how to manage personal finances more effectively.
“Paying for College,” 11 a.m. Oct. 14: Brian Stone from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will discuss resources and strategies to make higher education more affordable.
“Budgeting and Saving,” 11 a.m. Oct. 19: Heather Brown and Adebukola Dada from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau talk about how to set a budget, cut unnecessary expenses and build savings.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
Cal U schedules open house events
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled in-person open house events on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13. The open houses from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
