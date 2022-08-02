Local student honored by PSAC
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference released its scholar-athlete list for the 2021-22 academic year and 169 Bald Eagles from Lock Haven University joined with 4,144 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions who were named to the list for the 2021-22 academic year. Connellsville resident Joshua Maher, a member of the football team, was among those recognized.
WCCC president to chair state board
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, was recently elected as executive committee chair for the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges (PACCC) Board of Directors. The committee leads PACCC’s board of directors in determining the statewide direction and policy interests of its member community colleges. Stanley’s term, which began on July 1, 2022, will run through June 30, 2023.
Penn State Fayette holding alumni barbecue reunion
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold an alumni barbecue reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. before the annual Concert on the Lawn at the Lemont Furnace campus. Alumni of all Penn State campuses are invited to attend. Cost is $25 for adults; free for children under 12. Register by calling 724-430-4190. The Concert on the Lawn, open to the public, features Foreigners Journey at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks.
Denbo man inducted into honor society
William Sungala of Denbo was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sungala was initiated at Emporia State University.
Uniontown student honored
Jared L. Rote of Uniontown, a student at Fayette County Career and Technical Institute, was awarded the college silver medal in cosmetology at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships. Held in Atlanta last month, the championships had more than 5,200 students competing during the national showcase of career and technical education. Students must demonstrate technical, workplace and personal skills.
Uniontown Area announces orientation schedule for kindergarten
Orientation for incoming kindergarten students in the Uniontown Area School District will run Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18. New students should report to the school they will be attending. Dates are:
n Monday, Aug. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lafayette Elementary, 303 Connellsville St., Uniontown;
n Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Menallen Elementary, 7527 National Pike, Uniontown; and from noon to 2 p.m. at Franklin Elementary, 242 Buena Vista Road, Vanderbilt;
n Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wharton Elementary, 136 Elliotsville Road, Farmington; and from noon to 2 p.m. at Marclay Elementary, 111 Bruceton Road, Markleysburg;
n Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ben Franklin Elementary, 351 Morgantown St., Uniontown
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.