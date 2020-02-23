Open house event
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy, located at 115 Downer Ave. in Uniontown, will hold an open house for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. March 12. Prospective students are invited to visit classrooms, meet with teachers and current parents and view the school’s curriculum. Applications for next school year will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Students entering kindergarten must be 5 years of age as of Oct. 1. Information: 724-439-1090.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
Charleroi registration
Charleroi Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 19 in the Alumni Room, located in the auxiliary gym above the football stadium on the district campus. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 31. Parents must present proof of residency, a state-issued photo ID, the child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records. Children eligible for first grade who are not already attending the Charleroi Area Elementary Center may register at this time. The above documents are required. Information: 724-483-5554.
Celebration scheduled
Waynesburg University will celebrate the 170th anniversary of its charter by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with a special convocation at 11 a.m. March 24 in Roberts Chapel. Alumnus Mark Harner, class of 1979 and a member of the Waynesburg University Board of Trustees, will deliver a keynote address. Harner most recently retired as vice president of finance from Waste Management, a company with operations throughout North America. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Waynesburg University and a Master of Business Administration from Old Dominion University.
