Frazier kindergarten registration planned
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
Educator to speak at Cal U
Dr. Maria Scott-Bollman, superintendent and elementary principal in the Forbes Road School District, will speak at 7 p.m. April 22 as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School Speaker Series.
Scott-Bollman — who earned her doctorate in education and administration leadership, her superintendent letter of eligibility and her master’s degree in education from Cal U — will present “It Takes More than Drive: 10 Shortcuts on the Path to Career Success.”
Visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/94417927640 to join the virtual presentation.
In her seven years at Forbes Road, located in Fulton County, Scott-Bollman has served as special education director and district principal, grades 4-12.
St. Vincent holding ‘Get Acquainted Day’
St. Vincent College is hosting a virtual visit for students on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It includes short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, and a question-and-answer session.
For more information, or to register, visit www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
Scholarships offered
n The Fayette County Conservation District is offering four $1,500 scholarships to students from Fayette County for the 2021-22 academic year. Two will be awarded to students enrolled in an agriculture-related major or program, and two will be awarded to students enrolled in an environmental science-related major or program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Terri Springer at the conservation district office at 724-438-4497 or by email at TerriSpringer.43@gmail.com. The completed application must be returned to the district office on or before 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
n The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from graduating seniors for the 31st annual $1,500 Chamber of Commerce Scholarship that will be awarded in May.
The scholarship is for Greene County residents who are graduating high school in 2021. Applications are due by April 15, and are available at www.greenechamber.org.
Cal U to hold Hip-hop Conference
Author and professor Dr. Cornel West and cultural critic Jeff Chang are featured speakers at California University of Pennsylvania’s 15th Hip-hop Conference, which will be held virtually April 13 and April 15.
West and Chang will present “Hip-hop, Social Justice, Politics and the Pandemic” at 6 p.m. April 13. (https://calu.zoom.us/j/93794858647)
At 6 p.m. April 15, a panel of experts will consider “What’s Next for Hip-hop — Artistically and Academically?” (https://calu.zoom.us/j/94138717578)
Lieutenant governor to help promote civic engagement
The American Democracy Project at Cal U will encourage students to vote in the May primary during a virtual event with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman at 4 p.m. April 12.
Fetterman will address students from Cal U and partner universities Clarion and Edinboro ahead of the May 18 primary election.
Following Fetterman’s presentation, Chris Lisle, a Cal U alumnus and recent Campus Election Engagement Project fellow, will provide information on the voter registration process in Pennsylvania.
To participate in “Civic Engagement: A Conversation with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman” via Zoom, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/93494213807.
To submit education news, email hseducation@heraldstandard.com.
