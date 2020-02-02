Black History Month events
California University of Pennsylvania will hold events in February to celebrate Black History Month. The theme for this year is “The Next 400 Years: Recognition, Restoration, and Resilience.” Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. A four-part lecture series developed by the Student Affairs Diversity Committee will be held at 11 a.m. in Vulcan Theatre, on the first floor of the Natali Student Center, on the following dates:
n Feb. 3 – Dr. Paul Spradley, founder of the Care Based Leadership Collaborative, will conduct a one-man performance, “The Day Civil Rights Got Old,” followed by a discussion exploring how one moment from the 1960s has impacted a man in the present day.
n Feb. 10 – Jessica Spradley, a Frederick Douglass Institute scholar in sociology at Cal U, and vice president of research and assessment for the Care Based Leadership Collaborative, will lead a presentation and discussion titled “Educational Places as Racial Places.”
n Feb. 11 – Rodney Taylor, FDI scholar in English, will discuss “Post-Bellum, Pre-Harlem: African American Authors & the Remembered Plantation.”
n Feb. 17 – The full “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered by American civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, will be viewed. Afterward, Jeffrey Jones, Cal U’s first gentleman, will moderate a panel discussion of civil rights and social justice.
To view a complete list of events, visit online at www.calu.edu/news/2020/black-history-month-events.aspx.
Stock Market Challenge
California University of Pennsylvania is partnering with the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) to sponsor a Stock Market Challenge for elementary, middle and high school students in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The challenge is open to public and private school students in grades 3-12. The competition is designed to teach students and teachers how to invest and trade in stocks, analyze markets and build a portfolio. More than $2,800 in prizes will be awarded in the five-county region. The Spring Game starts Feb. 10. Information: PennCFL.org or 570-975-5149.
Uniontown conferences
Uniontown Area School District will hold parent-teacher conferences for students in all grades Feb 14. Conferences will be held by open house at all school buildings during regular school hours. There will be no school for students on this day.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
