Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
BASD kindergarten registration planned
The Brownsville Area School District is holding kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, at Brownsville Area Elementary School.
To be eligible, children must be a resident of the Brownsville Area School District and be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021. On the day of registration, the child to be registered must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be required to present photo identification, proof of residency, child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Further registration information, including completion of necessary paperwork can be found on the district’s website at www.basd.org.
Parents/guardians must schedule an appointment to register their children. These appointments are to be made through the Brownsville Area Elementary Office.
East Millsboro student earns national honor
Abigail Cloutier of East Millsboro is among student journalists at Youngstown State University receiving national awards from the Society of Collegiate Journalists.
Cloutier, a journalism major, was recognized for Enterprise Series (third place), Continuing Coverage (second place), Television News Show Overall Excellence (third place, JambarTV).
In all, students won 10 awards in the annual national journalism contest. SCJ is the nation’s oldest honor society for leaders in student media and has approximately 100 active chapters and 1,200 members.
Connellsville native accepted into GRAMMY U
A Connellsville native attending St. Vincent College was accepted into the Recording Academy’s GRAMMY U program.
John P. Crocetti is a junior double major in corporate finance and music performance. The competitive program helps prepare college students for a future career in the music industry.
Crocettti is currently part of the mentorship program with Travis McFetridge, the president of the Great South Bay Music Group.
Dean’s list honors
Avonlea Keedy of Connellsville was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus.
Educator to speak at Cal U
Dr. Maria Scott-Bollman, superintendent and elementary principal in the Forbes Road School District, will speak at 7 p.m. April 22 as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School Speaker Series.
Scott-Bollman — who earned her doctorate in education and administration leadership, her superintendent letter of eligibility and her master’s degree in education from Cal U — will present “It Takes More than Drive: 10 Shortcuts on the Path to Career Success.”
Visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/94417927640 to join the virtual presentation.
Scholarships offered
n The Fayette County Conservation District is offering four $1,500 scholarships to students from Fayette County for the 2021-22 academic year. Two will be awarded to students enrolled in an agriculture-related major or program, and two will be awarded to students enrolled in an environmental science-related major or program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Terri Springer at the conservation district office at 724-438-4497 or by email at TerriSpringer.43@gmail.com. The completed application must be returned to the district office on or before 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
n The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
