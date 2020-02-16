Open houses slated
California University of Pennsylvania will hold three open house events during the spring semester for prospective and accepted students, beginning with an academic experience day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Convocation Center. Other open house events will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 and April 18; registration for both events will occur on the third floor of the Natali Student Center. Participants can meet faculty and current students, take a campus tour and learn about university clubs and organizations. During the academic experience day, visitors can sit in on classes. Registration: www.calu.edu/visit or 724-938-4404.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
Charleroi registration
Charleroi Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 19 in the Alumni Room, located in the auxiliary gym above the football stadium on the district campus. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 31. Parents must present proof of residency, a state-issued photo ID, the child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records. Children eligible for first grade who are not already attending the Charleroi Area Elementary Center may register at this time. The above documents are required. Information: 724-483-5554.
Scholarship available
The Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating Greene County high school student who is planning to pursue post-secondary education in environmental studies, conservation, ecology, horticulture, landscape planning rural/urban or wildlife studies. For more information or a scholarship application, students attending Carmichaels Area, Central Greene, Jefferson-Morgan, Southwestern Greene or West Greene high schools should contact their guidance office. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Funding available
Funding is available for school districts in Western Pennsylvania to support transportation costs to visit Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, and participate in on-site educational programming for grades 4-12. Funding is available through grants from Pirates Charities and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. Application: www.flight93friends.org/plan-your-visit/apply-for-transportation-funding.
