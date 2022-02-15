CASD kindergarten registration
Connellsville Area School District has scheduled kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year at each of the district’s elementary schools. Parents are asked to call the building to make an appointment. Dates are: Feb 28 at Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary; March 1 at Bullskin Township Elementary; March 2 at West Crawford Elementary; March 3 at Dunbar Township Elementary. The following documents are necessary for registration: child’s birth certificate, record of immunization and two proofs of residency. The child being enrolled should also attend, if possible. Those unable to attend can make an appointment on March 30 at the district administration building by calling Ashlie McLaughlin at 724-628-3300, ext. 1370.
Scholarship applicants sought
The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
CFFC scholarships applications open
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022.
CFFC scholarship opportunities are made possible by donors who create scholarship funds, often to honor or memorialize someone special in their lives, to support students, and to give back to the community. The criteria for these scholarships may include field of study, specific post-secondary schools, GPA, participation in sports or the arts, community service hours and more.
In 2021, CFFC awarded over $160,000 in post-secondary scholarships.
For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
