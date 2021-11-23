Dean’s list honors
Callie Garlick of Connellsville and Grace Keslar of Mount Pleasant were named to the summer 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
National Guard Association recognizes WU
Waynesburg University was named one of Pennsylvania’s “Best of the Best” by The Pennsylvania National Guard Association (PNGAS) during the 2021 PNGAS awards ceremony Nov. 12, at the Lancaster Convention Center. Twelve high schools and 38 colleges, trade schools and universities were recognized. To date, 51 high schools have earned the designation PNGAS Guard Friendly High School, and 55 colleges, universities and trade schools have earned the designation PNGAS Guard Friendly School. PNGAS is a non-profit organization, not associated with or legally connected to the Pennsylvania National Guard, the state or federal government, the U.S. Military, or the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
WU taking proposals for health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
