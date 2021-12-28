PA Cyber inducts students into honor societies
PA Cyber recently inducted 131 students into the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society. Local inductees to NHS included Emma Crowe from Carmichaels and Aleah Walters from Fairchance. Christopher Lee Sandusky Jr. from Lemont Furnace was inducted into the NJHS.
WU grad criminal investigation program receives honors
Waynesburg University’s Master of Arts in Criminal Investigation (MACI) Program was ranked as the No. 1 online program in the nation by Intelligent for the third consecutive year.
Intelligent compared 443 education programs from 159 universities and colleges across the nation. All schools had to be regionally accredited to be considered, as well as offer any of the following degree types fully or primarily online: Master of Arts, Master of Science or Master of Criminal Justice.
Penn State Fayette announces fall Learning Fair winners
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus held its Fall 2021 Learning Fair Dec. 8.
Students presented class projects and undergraduate research projects completed under the guidance of faculty advisors over the course of the fall semester. A panel of faculty, staff and guest judges reviewed class projects, and faculty judges reviewed undergraduate research entries in their respective disciplines.
Undergraduate Research Awards
First Place: Maggi Bubonovich for “Katsina: The Appropriation and Commodification of Hopi Culture, completed under the direction of Jay Precht
Second Place: Adriana Gebe for “How Does Perceived Sense of Control Impact Students’ Stress and Academic Performance,” completed under the mentorship of Aris Karagiorgakis
Third place: Zachary Diamond for “Solutions to the Schrodinger Equation,” completed under the mentorship of Andrew Royston
Class Project Awards
First Place: Chloe Kalp, Ethan Mates, Kenzie Mowry and Ty Thanh for “How is Pest Control Bad for Bee Populations,” completed under the mentorship of Carol Evans
Second Place: Julie Conn and Marissa Shipp for “New Program for Postpartum Depression,” completed under the mentorship of Maureen Ittig
Third Place: Ethan Mates for “The Arts in Higher Education,” completed under the mentorship of Lindsey Simon-Jones
Collegiate academic honors
n Ashly Menear of Bobtown was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
n The following students were named provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Nichole E. Soforic of Connellsville; Elizabeth Grace Stash of Dunbar; Juliann Katherine Dawson of Rostraver Township; Kaylena Leann Harrell, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart and Jayden Edmund Thomas of Uniontown and Kristen M. Black, Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer and Reagan Nicole Faure of Waynesburg.
WU taking proposals for health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
