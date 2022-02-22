CASD kindergarten registration
Connellsville Area School District has scheduled kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year at each of the district’s elementary schools. Parents are asked to call the building to make an appointment. Dates are: Feb 28 at Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary; March 1 at Bullskin Township Elementary; March 2 at West Crawford Elementary; March 3 at Dunbar Township Elementary. The following documents are necessary for registration: child’s birth certificate, record of immunization and two proofs of residency. The child being enrolled should also attend, if possible. Those unable to attend can make an appointment on March 30 at the district administration building by calling Ashlie McLaughlin at 724-628-3300, ext. 1370.
LHSD kindergarten registration scheduled
Laurel Highlands School District’s online kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now available at www.lhsd.org. Click on “student services,” then “kindergarten registration.” A step-by-step video will explain the process. Once registration is complete, children will be scheduled for face-to-face screenings by the elementary school principal. Those screenings will occur between May 9 and 13. Those unable to complete registration online can acquire a paper packet any of the district’s elementary schools.
Local student completing internship with Warner Brothers
Connellsville resident John Paul Crocetti, a senior at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, is completing a virtual internship with Warner Brothers Entertainment in Burbank, California. The company offers internships in several areas, including finance, design, technology, marketing, journalism and production. Interns work with industry professionals on projects and have access to professional development courses. Crocetti is the son of Karen and John R. Crocetti. He will graduate in the spring with a bachelor’s degrees in corporate finance and music performance with a minor in sacred music.
Scholarships available
n The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022. For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
n Business and Professional Women’s Club is offering the District 12 BPW Barbara J. Myers Ciccone Memorial Scholarship to students from Fayette, Greene or Washington counties. Applications and additional information are available at district12bpw.org or by contacting Ginny Shultz, District 12 Scholarship Committee Chair, at 131 Fair Meadow Drive, Washington, Pa., 15301 or ginshultz@gmail.com. Deadline for applications is March 20, 2022.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
