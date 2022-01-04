CFFC scholarships applications open
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants will create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022.
CFFC scholarship opportunities are made possible by donors who create scholarship funds, often to honor or memorialize someone special in their lives, to support students, and to give back to the community. The criteria for these scholarships may include field of study, specific post-secondary schools, GPA, participation in sports or the arts, community service hours and more.
In 2021, CFFC awarded over $160,000 in post-secondary scholarships.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
WU taking proposals for health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
