Chestnut Ridge open house
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy, located at 115 Downer Ave. in Uniontown, will hold an open house for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6-7 p.m. March 12. Prospective parents of students entering grades K4-12 are invited to visit classrooms, meet with teachers and current parents and view student curriculum. Applications for next school year will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 724-439-1090 or www.crcapa.org.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. The event is free and open to the public. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319. Additionally, the Jefferson-Morgan Student Council will hold a flea market in the middle-high school gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Charleroi registration
Charleroi Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 19 in the Alumni Room, located in the auxiliary gym above the football stadium on the district campus. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 31. Parents must present proof of residency, a state-issued photo ID, the child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records. Children eligible for first grade who are not already attending the Charleroi Area Elementary Center may register at this time. The above documents are required. Information: 724-483-5554.
Talk scheduled
Douglas J. Leech, founder and principal of consulting firm DLJ Advisors, will be the featured speaker at the next installment of the Fayette Speaker Series at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, at 12:15 p.m. March 25 in the Student Center, located in the Williams Building. From 1999-2011, Leech served as founder, chairman, president and CEO of Centra Financial Holdings Inc. and Centra Bank Inc. In 2013, he co-founded with his son Morgantown Sober Living Inc., a non-profit organization focused on facilitating recovery from substance-use disorder after primary care treatment.
AG registration
Albert Gallatin Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations: A.L. Wilson Elementary, March 30; Friendship Hill Elementary, March 31; Masontown Elementary, April 1; George J. Plava Elementary, April 2; and Smithfield Elementary, April 3.
To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31. Parents must present the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization record. Children will given a vision, speech and kindergarten screening test. Children moving into the district should register at this time. Packets will be available at each elementary school prior to registration. All questions should be referred to the local school office.
Scholarships available
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is accepting applications for two $500 scholarships open to members of the Carmichaels Area High School senior class of 2020. To be considered, applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and acceptance to a college or technical school. Applications are available in the Carmichaels Area High School guidance office, where they must be returned completed by March 31.
