WU accepting proposals for behavioral health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
SVC hosting Major Exploration Day
St. Vincent College in Latrobe will host a Major Exploration Day on campus on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.
Designed for high school juniors and seniors, the event features sessions focused on academics, as well as an opportunity for students to meet professors and learn more about majors and minors of interest. Professors, campus staff and admissions counselors will offer presentations.
Following the event, campus tours with current students will be offered, followed by a tailgate-style lunch before kickoff of the St. Vincent football game against Bethany College at 1 p.m.
To register or learn more, contact the Office of Admission by visiting www.stvincent.edu/visit; emailing admission@stvincent.edu; or calling 800-782-5549, ext. 2500.
Masks are required while indoors on campus.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
Cal U brings Project Ice to K-12 educators
Earth science teachers in grades K-12 can learn more about climate science through Project Ice, a graduate-level course to be offered through California University of Pennsylvania’s partnership with the American Meteorological Society. The AMS partnered with COLDEX, the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, to develop content for a 3-credit summer course. Project Ice will include emergent science regarding COLDEX efforts to enhance our understanding of climate change by extracting and studying some of Antarctica’s oldest ice.
Beginning in summer 2023, teachers who enroll in Project Ice will complete online coursework in paleoclimactic studies through Cal U, plus a one-week ice/climate science workshop at the home of the COLDEX technology center hub at Oregon State University. Cal U has been awarded a five-year, $131,567 grant from the National Science Foundation; the funding helps enable Cal U to offer Project Ice.
For more information, visit www.calu.edu/ams.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
Cal U schedules open house
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled an in-person open house event on Nov. 13. The open house is from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
