WU accepting proposals for behavioral health conference
Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual BHWET conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April.
The purpose of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7. Proposals should pertain to current and relevant information on advocacy in action in the behavioral health workforce. Licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit proposals.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
Cal U earns accreditation
Education programs at California University of Pennsylvania have been accredited by CAEP, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, for the next seven years. Accreditation assures quality in teacher education, demonstrating that teacher candidates have the knowledge and skills to teach effectively. Programs seeking CAEP accreditation must demonstrate that they meet rigorous standards in areas such as candidate quality, subject matter expertise, knowledge of learner development, professional standards, quality assurance, and creating a safe and supportive learning environment.
WU nursing program receives funding
Waynesburg University’s nursing program received grant funding from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to initiate its inaugural White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony was held Saturday, Oct. 23, in Roberts Chapel on the University’s main campus. The ceremony is a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the very start of the educational program. Waynesburg’s event included remarks by Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee and Dr. Kathy A. Stolfer, director and chair of the Department of Nursing. A virtual keynote address was presented by Dr. Deborah Trautman, PhD, RN, FAAN, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges and Nursing (AACN).
Virtual conversation to focus on diversity
Sheleta Camarda-Webb, interim chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer at California University of Pennsylvania, will moderate “Black Trans Lives Matter” from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 17. The event, part of the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh Action Conversations on Race, will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live. Register at ywcapgh.org/conversations. Panelists are John “Dez” Easter III, chief programming officer, True T Pittsburgh; Alexander Smithson, board member, TransYOUniting and Proud Haven; and Dena Stanley, founder and director, TransYOUniting.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
Cal U brings Project Ice to K-12 educators
Earth science teachers in grades K-12 can learn more about climate science through Project Ice, a graduate-level course to be offered through California University of Pennsylvania’s partnership with the American Meteorological Society. The AMS partnered with COLDEX, the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, to develop content for a 3-credit summer course. Project Ice will include emergent science regarding COLDEX efforts to enhance our understanding of climate change by extracting and studying some of Antarctica’s oldest ice.
Beginning in summer 2023, teachers who enroll in Project Ice will complete online coursework in paleoclimactic studies through Cal U, plus a one-week ice/climate science workshop at the home of the COLDEX technology center hub at Oregon State University. Cal U has been awarded a five-year, $131,567 grant from the National Science Foundation; the funding helps enable Cal U to offer Project Ice.
For more information, visit www.calu.edu/ams.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
