Scholarships available
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is seeking scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year. Students planning to attend a post-secondary school are encouraged to apply. The CFFC is offering more than 50 scholarships with various criteria. A complete list of available scholarships is available online. The deadline to apply is March 20. Information: www.cffayettepa.org/scholarships.
Exhibit open
The Coal and Coke Heritage Center at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, is offering a seasonal exhibit that highlights the history of the Connellsville Coke Region. “Coal Town Holiday Traditions featuring A War Time Christmas” will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Jan. 31 in the lower level of the campus library. The exhibit explores a region that became a booming industrial area and a melting pot of cultural traditions in the mid- to late-1800s. It will also feature an exploration of the effects of World War II on the holidays on the home front. The exhibit is open to the public.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend.
The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
