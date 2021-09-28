Speakers, seminars offered at Cal U
n Dr. Catherine Greeno will speak about mental health at California University of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Greeno is an associate professor of social work at the University of Pittsburgh. Her work focuses on topics such as case management reforms and barriers to mental health care.
The presentation is part of Cal U’s Research and Real Life series, sponsored by the Center for Undergraduate Research. The series emphasizes the importance of research methods across majors and disciplines.
The presentation will be streamed live at calu.zoom.us/j/94962141859.
n A panel of law enforcement veterans will discuss “The Civil Rights Act and the Police: From Mississippi Burning to Minneapolis” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
The event is open to the public and will be held in Duda Hall Room 103. Masks are required indoors at Cal U. It also will be available via Zoom at https://calu.zoom.us/j/93199535061
Dr. John Cencich, a criminal justice professor at Cal U who teaches Problems in Policing for undergraduates and 21st Century Policing and Constitutional Policing for doctoral students, will moderate the panel.
Panelists are Regina Scott, deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department; Dr. Frank Mancini, retired superintendent and 30-year veteran of the Boston Police Department; and Samuel Santiago, an 18-year police veteran.
n Cal U is hosting a series of webinars to improve financial literacy. The events, which are free and open to the public, are geared toward young adults and their families as they consider their college options.
To register for the webinars, visit https://www.calu.edu/news/2021/financial-webinars.aspx.
“Financial Adulthood 101,” 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 28, Sept. 30, Oct. 12: Jacquie Carroll and Schane Coker, accredited financial counselors, host a three-part series to learn how attitudes about money affect your personal financial decisions and how to manage personal finances more effectively.
“Paying for College,” 11 a.m. Oct. 14: Brian Stone from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will discuss resources and strategies to make higher education more affordable.
“Budgeting and Saving,” 11 a.m. Oct. 19: Heather Brown and Adebukola Dada from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau talk about how to set a budget, cut unnecessary expenses and build savings.
Belle Vernon Middle School hosting fundraiser
Belle Vernon Area Middle School is hosting the 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. The race benefits the middle school, providing funding for field trips, special student activities, and grants for faculty to purchase materials for activities in their classrooms. Pre-registration must be completed by Sept. 28; forms are available at bvasd.net. Cost is $25 for adults and $20 for students. Participants may also register starting at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the race, but the cost increases by $5.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
IU1 task for meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who wish to attend can contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu.org. The meeting includes a presentation on PBIS for Families by Intermediate Unit 1 social worker, behavior trainer and consultant Amy Dillow. All parents of children with disabilities in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are welcome to attend. For questions, call 724-938-3241, exts. 273 or 222.
WU’s Benedum Fine Arts Gallery to host guest artists
The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art show running through Friday, Oct. 8, featuring special guest artist Janna Arnold in collaboration with Dig Devine.
The exhibition will be held in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery; admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. Arnold and Devine began their artistic journey together during quarantine and have continued to support one another since then. This exhibition portrays their story of isolation and collaboration as they continue to uplift each other’s visions.
The Benedum Fine Arts Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All guests are asked to wear a mask when attending the exhibition.
For more information, contact Emily Wiedner at emily.wiedner@waynesburg.edu.
Cal U schedules open house events
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled in-person open house events on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13. The open houses from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
