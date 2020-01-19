Uniontown conferences
Uniontown Area School District will hold parent-teacher conferences for students in all grades Feb 14. Conferences will be held by open house at all school buildings during regular school hours. There will be no school for students on this day.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
Grants available
The Highmark Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020-21 School Grants and Awards Program, which will make available a total of $450,000 for schools grades K-12 in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Public, private, parochial and charter schools and vocational high schools can apply for the following funding opportunities:
n School Grant Program funding supports evidence-based programs that address bullying prevention, environmental health, healthy eating and physical activity and school-based health. Schools are eligible for grants up $7,500.
n Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards recognize the role school nurses play in adolescent health and wellness. Awardees will be presented this honor, accompanied by $1,500 to be used for professional development or school resources.
n Supportive Services Health Grants are part of a strategy to support economically disadvantaged school districts and high-needs schools with financial assistance to meet basic health requests. Child Health and Wellness grants up to $1,000 will be awarded to schools to assist with the purchase of items impacting students’ supportive, social and health needs. School Equipment and Supplies Challenge grants will match up to $2,500 for the purchase of specialized equipment or supplies that enable school nurses to better perform their services.
Applications must be submitted by March 31. Application: https://highmarkfoundationrfp.versaic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.