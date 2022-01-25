Local college graduates announced
Bradley Workman of Smock graduated from University of Tennessee at Martin, and Abigail Cloutier of East Millsboro graduated from Youngstown State University.
IU1 parents’ group to meet
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. The meeting will include a presentation on differentiated instruction/assessment. All parents of children with disabilities may attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. For a link to the meeting, contact Tami Kite at tami.kite@iu.org. For questions, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or 222.
Scholarship applicants sought
The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
Seton Hill to hold information sessions
Teachers of grades 6 through 12 are invited to attend an information session about The National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for Educators at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. The institute is held in July. Information sessions will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. Registration is required at www.setonhill.edu/NEH.
Local students inducted to leadership society
Lindsay Steeber of Fayette City and Clancy McIntyre of Hopwood were among 626 from 23 universities inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society. Both are students at Duquesne University. Inductees must be in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership experience.
CFFC scholarships applications open
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022.
CFFC scholarship opportunities are made possible by donors who create scholarship funds, often to honor or memorialize someone special in their lives, to support students, and to give back to the community. The criteria for these scholarships may include field of study, specific post-secondary schools, GPA, participation in sports or the arts, community service hours and more.
In 2021, CFFC awarded over $160,000 in post-secondary scholarships.
For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
Speakers series announced
California University of Pennsylvania alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Spring 2022 semester guests include: Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
