Community mental health expert to speak at Cal U
Dr. Catherine Greeno will speak at California University of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
Greeno is an associate professor of social work at the University of Pittsburgh. Her work has focused on topics such as case management reforms and barriers to mental health care.
Her research project with Family Services of Western Pennsylvania led to development and testing of an outpatient model of treatment.
The presentation is part of Cal U’s Research and Real Life series, sponsored by the Center for Undergraduate Research. The series emphasizes the importance of research methods across majors and disciplines.
The presentation will be streamed live at calu.zoom.us/j/94962141859.
IU1 task for meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who wish to attend can contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu.org. The meeting includes a presentation on PBIS for Families by Intermediate Unit 1 social worker, behavior trainer and consultant Amy Dillow. All parents of children with disabilities in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are welcome to attend. For questions, call 724-938-3241, exts. 273 or 222.
WU’s Benedum Fine Arts Gallery to host guest artists
The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art show running through Friday, Oct. 8, featuring special guest artist Janna Arnold in collaboration with Dig Devine.
The exhibition will be held in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery; admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. Arnold and Devine began their artistic journey together during quarantine and have continued to support one another since then. This exhibition portrays their story of isolation and collaboration as they continue to uplift each other’s visions.
The Benedum Fine Arts Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All guests are asked to wear a mask when attending the exhibition.
For more information, contact Emily Wiedner at emily.wiedner@waynesburg.edu.
Scholarship opportunity
The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering 13 scholarships to students who plan to further their education in agriculture education, agronomy, floriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, botany, biology (excluding Medical), conservation, environmental concerns, forestry, plant pathology, city (rural/urban) planning, wildlife science, land management, and/or allied subjects. Each scholarship is a minimum of $1,000. GCFP scholarship information and application are found on our website at www.pagardenclubs.org
Cal U schedules open house events
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled in-person open house events on Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 13. The open houses from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
Rutledge Institute registering preschool classes
The Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education is registering children for preschool and pre-kindergarten. The preschool is located on the campus of California University of PA. Call 724-938-5455 or e-mail Cherie Sears at sears@calu.edu for more information or registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.