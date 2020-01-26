Blood drive set
Carmichaels Area School District will hold an American Red Cross community blood drive from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Carmichaels Volunteer Fire Hall, located at 420 W. George St. in Carmichaels. To schedule an appointment, email carmareablooddrive@gmail.com, call 800-RED-CROSS, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or visit online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter “carmes” or “carmhs.”
Uniontown conferences
Uniontown Area School District will hold parent-teacher conferences for students in all grades Feb 14. Conferences will be held by open house at all school buildings during regular school hours. There will be no school for students on this day.
Early childhood fair
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
