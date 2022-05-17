Penn State Fayette honors nursing graduates
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus honored 34 graduates from the fifth cohort of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on May 6 in the first in-person pinning ceremony since 2019. The traditional pinning ceremony invites each student’s honored guest to place an official pin on his or her lapel while the student’s personal statement of gratitude is read.
Participants included: Amber Adams, Mary Allison, Jadyn Barnish, Bailey Conaway, Haley Costello, Megan Crawford, Alaina Cubbage, Julie DiMatteo, Cassie Fisher, Maria Gresh, Taylor Howser, Hillary Humbertson, Gwyneth Komula, Olivia Lewis, Haleigh Lindsay, Brandi Lowry, Emily McClaren, Anna Poorbaugh, Hayley Riba, Kirstin Rozell, Brianna Sanner, Emma Shenal, Lauren Showman, Hailey Siba, Brittany Silbaugh, Mary Stephenson, Preslie Stoken, Chelsey Taylor, Anastasia Tobin, Allex Tressler, Evan Voyten, Madison Yezek, Gabrielle Yourish and Gillian Yourish.
St. Vincent College announces graduates
The following local students recent graduated from St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
Acme: Carlie McCay Neiderhiser, Michael Solomon, Kimberly Anne Weinman
Connellsville: John Paul Crocetti, Sara Joanne Ellis, Lauren Elizabeth May, Annie Elizabeth Trader
Indian Head: William Kenneth Varesio
Lemont Furance: Kolby Sabastian Hanan
Mount Pleasant: Noah Lynch, Allie Marie Shreffler, Carly Michelle Rimel
Uniontown: Ethan Jerome Glad
Applications accepted for FCASR scholarship, educational support grant
The Fayette County Association of School Retirees awards a $500 educational support grant annually to one district in Fayette County. This year the grant will be awarded in the Uniontown Area School District. The support grant is open to any district employee for a personal or group project. Proposals are due by May 23 to FCASR Educational Chairperson Lydia Wargo at lwargo@atlanticbb.net.
Penn State Fayette to host student aid benefit
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will host the fifth-annual Benefit Fayette fundraiser event on Saturday, May 21 in the Community Center on campus. The evening will open with a cocktail hour, followed by a live auction and announcement of major gifts. This year, participants can purchase tickets for either dinner and a show, or just a show. This year’s performance is by Chapter One, a Motown tribute band. One-hundred percent of Benefit Fayette proceeds go directly to student aid through the general scholarship fund. To purchase tickets, visit https://engage.tassl.com/event/9702/ or call 724-430-4190.
