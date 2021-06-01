Collegiate scholastic honors
Dean’s list
Cedarville University: Jace Hodge of Mount Pleasant, Brenden Marzano of Uniontown
Edinboro University: Stormy Bowser of Adah; Randy Allen Hersh of Masontown; John Sebastian Booley of Newell; Sadie Nicole Miller of Normalville; Alexis Olivia Klatt of Scottdale; Caleb Joseph Dankle of Smithfield; Rachel Marie Roscoe of Uniontown; Jordan Russell Hess of Waynesburg
Westmoreland County Community College: Caitlynn R. Anderson, Tyra C. Chiaravalle-Holmes, Aaron J. Franks, Kaleena K. Kennedy, Holly L. Scapes, Krysta L. Steedle, Jonathan M. Vargo of Belle Vernon; Michael C. Tyhonas of Coal Center; Alex T. Brown, Carine H. Swords of Connellsville; Jordan P. Logan, Caitlyn P. Pounds, Courtney D. Shipley of Dunbar; Danielle L. Patterson of Everson; Estella J. Thomson, Philisity R. Varndell of Farmington; Avery E. Dalton of Hopwood; Tara L. Fazenbaker of Lemont Furnace; Carly J. Wycinsky, Nick H. Cramer of McClellandtown; Dilan J. Henry, Marisa B. Hutchinson, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Allison M. Klejka, Trevor L. Mason, Madison L. Moore, Melissa J. Mummert, Andrew P. Welch, Anthony D. Williams, Lacie J. Coddington, Jared M. Lewandowski, Beth A. Misselli, Danielle Tissue of Mount Pleasant; Aimee A. Eutsey of Normalville; Emma E. Ackerman of Perryopolis; Caitlyn A. Forte, Fox G. Paul of Rostraver Township; Cierra L. Carpenter, David Kane, Jacob Z. Overly, Courtney L. Rishel, Caitlyn A. Slezak, Bethany F. Wiltrout, Kaitlyn K. Ziegler Scottdale; Michael A. Glebis of Smithfield; Micklene M. Isler, Keith E. Martray, Robert A. Masi Jr., Lyndsy R. Noell, Tanya L. Shaffer, Lauren M. Torres of Uniontown
York College of Pennsylvania: Amanda McKlveen of Uniontown
Dean’s honor list
Cedarville University: Brooke Miller of Normalville, Allison Turnbull of Connellsville
President’s list
Westmoreland County Community College: Jenelle K. Popelas, Patrick J. Steffey of Belle Vernon; Amanda M. Gimpel of California; Alexis M. Smitley of Coal Center; Richard Metheney II of Confluence; Jaida K. Cameron, Heather R. Cope, Kaylyn-Jaie E. Johnson, Hunter A. Reich, Alecia M. Testerman, Alexandra R. Tulley of Connellsville; Shannen D. Atherton, Trey I. Darnell, Chelsey N. Hall of Dunbar; Holly L. Holliday, Logan J. Orr, Zachary W. Shiley of Farmington; Tiffany A. Markovitch of Grindstone; William H. Teeter of LaBelle; Courtney N. Edwards, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Rylie M. Kuhns, Chicago L. Lauffer, Lucas J. Pieszak, Andrew J. Pyda, Hunter G. Kalp of Mount Pleasant; Keith B Amos, Benjamin H. Bamford, Leigha J. Diamond, Autumn K. Forte, Kya M. Green, Annie Levin, Lindsey N. Somers of Rostraver Township; Jazmine P. Frost, Maggie G. Karinchak, Madison E. McGill, Sarah J. Ridenour, Brittani R. Smouse, Kristin A. Zeleznik of Scottdale; Jacob D. Holt, Jeffrey L. MacHosky, Jr. of Smithfield; Kristine Weigle of Uniontown
Honor society induction
Marie Pollak of Vestaburg was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pollak was initiated at Duquesne University.
SCV Challenge Program
Registration is open for the Challenge Program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The STEM-based program, Galactic Mission 2021, is for students from pre-K to fifth grades. The day camp runs from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Registration closes June 23, or when all of the slots are filled. For additional information visit stvincentchallenge.org.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
Preschool accepting students
Faith-based Calvary UM Preschool is currently accepting students. The school meets three days a week for three hours a day and is open to all 3, 4 and 5 year olds. For an application or more information please contact Linda at 724-366-8711 or by calling the church at 724-437-6341.
Scholarship offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
Parent group meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264 with questions. Contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
