Penn State Fayette to host student aid benefit
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will host the fifth-annual Benefit Fayette fundraiser event on Saturday, May 21 in the Community Center on campus. The evening will open with a cocktail hour, followed by a live auction and announcement of major gifts. This year, participants can purchase tickets for either dinner and a show, or just a show. This year’s performance is by Chapter One, a Motown tribute band. One-hundred percent of Benefit Fayette proceeds go directly to student aid through the general scholarship fund. Reservations must be made by May 6. To purchase tickets, visit https://engage.tassl.com/event/9702/ or call 724-430-4190.
LHSD kindergarten registration scheduled
Laurel Highlands School District’s online kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now available at www.lhsd.org. Click on “student services,” then “kindergarten registration.” A step-by-step video will explain the process. Once registration is complete, children will be scheduled for face-to-face screenings by the elementary school principal. Those screenings will occur between May 9 and 13. Those unable to complete registration online can acquire a paper packet any of the district’s elementary schools.
Scholarships available
n The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022. For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
