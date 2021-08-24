UAHS holding orientation
Uniontown Area High School is holding a Class of 2025 “Raider Up” day on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the high school auditorium.
The day starts at 9 a.m. and includes orientation for incoming freshmen, new students and parents/guardians.
Rutledge Institute registering preschool classes
The Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education is registering children for preschool and pre-kindergarten. The preschool is located on the campus of California University of PA. Call 724-938-5455 or e-mail Cherie Sears at sears@calu.edu for more information or registration.
WU offers fine arts class to community
The Fine Arts Academy at Waynesburg University is offering comprehensive music or art lessons to community members. Classes are taught by university professors over 10 weeks. Fees apply for the classes. For more information, visit waynesburg.edu/fineartsacademy.
Cal U offering webinar
California University of Pennsylvania’s Government Agency Coordination Office is sponsoring “Doing Business with PennDOT,” a free government contracting webinar, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, visit www.calu.edu/gaco.
Free computer workshops offered
The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc. is offering free digital literacy workshops to Fayette and Westmoreland County residents beginning Sept. 1.
Classes will cover: computer basics, how to search for and apply for jobs online, basics of social media and the dos and don’ts of using the internet, and how to get from website to website and use job search applications.
Workshops are offered once a week for four hours with the opportunity to use the computer lab for an additional 2 hours. The training is between 6 and 10 weeks in length.
Locally, the programs will be offered at 112 Commonwealth Drive, Lemont Furnace as well as online.
Register by contacting Shannon Singosky at 724-836-2600 or by email at ssingosky@privateindustrycouncil.com; or on the PIC website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com.
