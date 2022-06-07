Degrees awarded
n Abigail Fitzpatrick of Hopwood recently graduated from with a master’s degree in creative writing from the College of Charleston. She was among 1,450 students who received degree from the South Carolina school.
n Rachel Anne Elias of Uniontown recently graduated with a master’s degree in genetic counseling from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.
n Several local students recently graduated from St. Francis University in Loretto, including Alexis Cook of Mount Pleasant, who received a bachelor’s degree in health science/physician assistant; Bryce Laskey of Connellsville, who received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems; Anthony Lovat of Uniontown, who received a master’s degree in occupational therapy; Kahla Sutherland of Mount Pleasant, who received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and Maureen Szewczyk of Rostraver Township, who received a master’s degree in human resources management.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
