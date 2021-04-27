Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
BASD kindergarten registration planned
The Brownsville Area School District is holding kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, at Brownsville Area Elementary School.
To be eligible, children must be a resident of the Brownsville Area School District and be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021. On the day of registration, the child to be registered must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be required to present photo identification, proof of residency, child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Further registration information, including completion of necessary paperwork can be found on the district’s website at www.basd.org.
Parents/guardians must schedule an appointment to register their children. These appointments are to be made through the Brownsville Area Elementary Office.
Penn State Fayette student presents at national conference
Allison Robinson, a student in the physical therapist assistant program at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, presented undergraduate research at a national conference.
Under the supervision of associate teaching professor Stacy Sekely, Robinson presented the poster “Influences on Students’ Decisions to Pursue a Physical Therapist Assistant Career” at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections meeting in February.
“We found that four influences that stood out as statistically significant—including barriers to admission and lack of access to other health care programs, socioeconomic background, first-generation college student status, and the point in life when the student made the decision to pursue PTA,” Robinson said.
Scholarships offered
n The Fayette County Conservation District is offering four $1,500 scholarships to students from Fayette County for the 2021-22 academic year. Two will be awarded to students enrolled in an agriculture-related major or program, and two will be awarded to students enrolled in an environmental science-related major or program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Terri Springer at the conservation district office at 724-438-4497 or by email at TerriSpringer.43@gmail.com. The completed application must be returned to the district office on or before 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
n The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
