Seminars offered at Cal U
California University of Pennsylvania is hosting a series of webinars to improve financial literacy. The events, which are free and open to the public, are geared toward young adults and their families as they consider their college options.
To register for the webinars, visit https://www.calu.edu/news/2021/financial-webinars.aspx.
“Financial Adulthood 101,” 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 12: Jacquie Carroll and Schane Coker, accredited financial counselors, host a three-part series to learn how attitudes about money affect your personal financial decisions and how to manage personal finances more effectively.
“Paying for College,” 11 a.m. Oct. 14: Brian Stone from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will discuss resources and strategies to make higher education more affordable.
“Budgeting and Saving,” 11 a.m. Oct. 19: Heather Brown and Adebukola Dada from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau talk about how to set a budget, cut unnecessary expenses and build savings.
WCCC holding open house
Westmoreland County Community College is holding open houses on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at its Youngwood campus, Advanced Technology Center in Mt. Pleasant and centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown. More information is available by visiting westmoreland.edu/openhouse or calling 724.925.4000.
Ohio University announces summer graduates
Several local students graduated from Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester, including:
Barbara Harring of Lemont Furnace with a bachelor’s degree in communication; Chris Siksa of Waynesburg with bachelor’s degree in nursing; Andrew Bobish of Brownsville with a bachelor’s degree in recreation studies; James Knisley of Smock with a master’s degree in engineering management and Jenna Knisley of Smock with a master’s degree in science (industrial and systems engineering).
Belle Vernon Middle School hosting fundraiser
Belle Vernon Area Middle School is hosting the 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. The race benefits the middle school, providing funding for field trips, special student activities, and grants for faculty to purchase materials for activities in their classrooms. Pre-registration has passed, but participants may register starting at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the race, but the cost increases by $5.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
IU1 task for meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who wish to attend can contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu.org. The meeting includes a presentation on PBIS for Families by Intermediate Unit 1 social worker, behavior trainer and consultant Amy Dillow. All parents of children with disabilities in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are welcome to attend. For questions, call 724-938-3241, exts. 273 or 222.
WU’s Benedum Fine Arts Gallery to host guest artists
The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art show running through Friday, Oct. 8, featuring special guest artist Janna Arnold in collaboration with Dig Devine.
The exhibition will be held in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery; admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. Arnold and Devine began their artistic journey together during quarantine and have continued to support one another since then. This exhibition portrays their story of isolation and collaboration as they continue to uplift each other’s visions.
The Benedum Fine Arts Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All guests are asked to wear a mask when attending the exhibition.
For more information, contact Emily Wiedner at emily.wiedner@waynesburg.edu.
Cal U schedules open house events
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled in-person open house events on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13. The open houses from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
