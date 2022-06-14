Degrees awarded
Four local students earned bachelor’s degrees from Westminster College in New Wilmington.
Included in the 2022 spring graduates were: Madison Holmes of Belle Vernon, Rebecca Zanaglio of Smithfield, Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant and Kali Ternitsky of Uniontown.
Laurel Highlands still accepting kindergarten enrollment
Parents in the Laurel Highlands School District who have not yet enrolled a child for kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year are asked to do so as soon as possible. To start the enrollment process, access the district website at www.lhsd.org. Click on Student Services and then Kindergarten Registration. An online video will explain the process. Incoming kindergarten students shall be admitted to school only during the first two weeks of the new school year. Parents should contact the building principal at the appropriate elementary school with additional questions.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.