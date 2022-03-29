UASD schedules parent-teacher conferences
Uniontown Area School District has scheduled its third parent-teacher conference day for Friday, April 1 at all school buildings. Students will be dismissed early that day. Conferences will be held virtually, and parents are asked to contact teachers with whom they would like to schedule a meeting.
WCCC holding open house events
Westmoreland County Community College is holding open house events at all of its campuses from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The college main campus is in Youngwood, with branches in Uniontown, Mount Pleasant, Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington and Indiana.
The open house will provide guests with information on the college’s programs of study, athletic programs, clubs and organizations.
Information will also be available on financial aid and scholarship opportunities, the admissions process, and prospective students may complete applications for admission.
More information is available by visiting westmoreland.edu/openhouse or calling 724-925-4000.
LHSD kindergarten registration scheduled
Laurel Highlands School District’s online kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now available at www.lhsd.org. Click on “student services,” then “kindergarten registration.” A step-by-step video will explain the process. Once registration is complete, children will be scheduled for face-to-face screenings by the elementary school principal. Those screenings will occur between May 9 and 13. Those unable to complete registration online can acquire a paper packet any of the district’s elementary schools.
Scholarships available
n The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022. For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
