Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
BASD kindergarten registration planned
The Brownsville Area School District is holding kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, at Brownsville Area Elementary School.
To be eligible, children must be a resident of the Brownsville Area School District and be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021. On the day of registration, the child to be registered must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will be required to present photo identification, proof of residency, child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Further registration information, including completion of necessary paperwork can be found on the district’s website at www.basd.org.
Parents/guardians must schedule an appointment to register their children. These appointments are to be made through the Brownsville Area Elementary Office.
LH Kindergarten registration
Parents can begin registering their child for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year by accessing the registration link located on the district’s website, www.lhsd.org, under Student Services-Kindergarten Registration. Each elementary school will contact parents to schedule an appointment during the first week in May to complete the process.
Scholarship offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
