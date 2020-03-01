An official from the state Department of Labor & Industry praised programs at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute during a recent visit to assess the school’s needs.
On Tuesday, the Fayette County school was a stop on L&I Workforce Development Director Daniel Kuba’s commonwealth tour of career and technical centers to assess the impact of investment Gov. Tom Wolf has made over the last two year in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) training programs and occupations.
Kuba toured the facility to meet students and instructors and discuss the importance of expanding STEM education to aid in-demand careers.
“Part of my tour is looking and seeing where the programs (supported by the PAsmart program) exist, what the funding has supported, what the demands and needs are of schools, seeing the implementation of the programs and the overall investment and what the end result is,” said Kuba.
Over the last two years, the state has invested $40 million in education and workforce development through the PAsmart initiative to target job training expansion through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships, as well as STEM and computer science education. Some of that funding has supported career and technical schools like the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (CTI).
During his visit, Kuba visited some of the CTI’s job training programs that include health occupations, welding and machine production.
“Their healthcare program is amazing. The staff is top notch. The equipment that they have here is incredible, and as a commonwealth, these are the types of things that we need to invest in and build,” he said following the tour.
In speaking with instructors at the school and at other career and technical centers around the state, Kuba said one of the largest needs he hears is funding for equipment and materials to match the ever-evolving curricula that keeps students up-to-date with standard industry practices.
“Material costs are always a concern. Everybody’s budgets are tight,” Kuba said. “But to be effective, (schools) need practical materials for the students to experiment with and practice on.
“Under the investments in career tech ed that the governor is pushing and working with the general assembly to promote, these are the kind of programs that we need to create, build and invest in to make sure that the programs themselves continue to grow and ensure that as technology develops, students have the utmost technological advances. So when they walk in to their future employer, they have the skill sets that are needed and required.”
