Students in two shops at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute will soon be able to take advantage of early workplace experience.
The career and technical institute (CTI) is set to partner with Hranec Corp., a manufacturing and construction company in German Township, for an apprenticeship program for students in the welding and machine fabrication programs at the school.
Nancy Rossell, cooperative education coordinator at the CTI, said while the apprenticeship program is currently in the developing stages, its potential impact on area employment could be considerable once the program is underway.
“We want the community to be aware that the job opportunities are here,” said Rossell. “It’s an immense opportunity for the community for job growth.”
The school’s partnership with Hranec for a formal apprenticeship program comes at a time when the manufacturing company is set to expand its operation with a new fabrication shop that will require 50 to 60 additional employees to operate.
President Steve Hranec said his company, which employs approximately 300 workers, for years has been receiving students from the CTI that have been well-trained, and he believes an apprenticeship program through the school will allow many students to transition into employment at Hranec after graduation.
Hranec said with the expansion, the company will have a demand for CNC operators, welders, programmers and estimators.
“We will have 50 to 60 new jobs that I think a lot of the CTI students can fill,” he said.
In addition to high school students, the apprenticeship will be open to adult learners enrolled in the CTI’s welding and machine technology adult education programs, said Rossell.
The CTI currently enrolls about 50 students total in the two high school programs and about 10 students in the adult welding program, she said.
Approval for the apprenticeship by the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council, which is part of the state Department of Labor & Industry, is expected to take about four months, at which time the school will be ready to begin placing students in the workplace.
“This is going to attract more people to workforce,” said CTI executive director Dr. Cynthia Shaw. “It’s opening job opportunities to other people in the community other than just high school students, and it’s going to attract people who want to go to work and set them up to obtain livable wages.”
In 2018, the CTI was awarded a grant through the Department of Labor & Industry that allowed it to create an apprenticeship sponsorship through which companies can register to accept apprentices.
Since that time, the school has developed three registered apprenticeship programs with area companies or agencies to give students apprenticeship opportunities, including Fayette EMS (emergency medical technician), Gerome Manufacturing (welding) and Stahls’ DFC (screen printing).
