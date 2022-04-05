Frazier High School teacher Beth Garbutt was recently honored at Teacher of the Year by the Chief Tanacharison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
A 12-year teaching veteran, Garbutt graduated from Brandeis University in Massachusetts and holds a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania.
She is certified to teach political science, Spanish, Latin American studies and instructional technology, and currently teaches world history, psychology and advanced placement European history.
The chapter presented her with a gift card to Barnes and Noble and a framed certificate. Garbutt was the guest of honor at the chapter’s last meeting and was the featured speaker.
The DAC is a linage organization which encourages the study of history and promotes education and patriotism.
Teachers from all of the school districts in Fayette County have been honored by the chapter.
