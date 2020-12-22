In a push to reward students for accountability, routine and effort, the staff at West Crawford Elementary School is getting creative.
Through a partnership among teachers, area businesses and the West Crawford Elementary Parent Teacher Group, students in each classroom will have a chance to win gift baskets each nine weeks, and unlock super bonus prizes throughout the remainder of the school year.
Torrie Sparks, the school’s guidance counselor, said pandemic learning has been a challenge for both students and teachers. For students, the shifts in learning styles – Connellsville Area recently shifted to a fully virtual model – can strip away a student’s sense of control and consistency.
“There’s already so much kids don’t have control over, so when things they thought they did have control over are up in the air, it’s a trauma,” Sparks said.
The sudden lack of routine that school brings can throw many things off kilter for students – including their desire to put in the work they know they need to do, she said.
West Crawford Principal Dr. Jeffrey McWilliams said the baskets and special prizes offer an incentive for the school’s 499 kindergartners through 5th-graders to establish and stick to a routine.
“We’re trying to motivate students to have some common goal,” he said. “It’s a small way to get kids motivated in trying times.”
The reward-based system is built to encourage students to do three things consistently so they can retain chances to be eligible for the rewards: correctly mark their attendance each day, check virtual classrooms and get their assigned work done, and put in their best effort. Each student will start with three raffle chances at the beginning of the nine weeks; doing those things consistently will allow them to retain the chances for their classroom’s gift basket.
First-grade teacher Carrie Bartley said teachers recognized the need to do something to keep students motivated.
“We have good homes where parents have routines and consistency; but we also have households that are struggling right now,” Bartley said.
The program will give all students an opportunity to take ownership of their responsibilities and help them learn how to operate independently, she said.
“It’s making sure that children are motivated and we’re trying to encourage them to develop a work ethic,” she said.
The incentives are meant to encourage goal setting, Bartley said, and teach students the planning that goes along with it.
“The ability to plan isn’t there until it’s taught somewhere, and there are some steps along the way. By the end of it, they’ll start to understand the steps to meet a goal,” she said.
The hope is that the program will also boost morale.
“Our mission is really to give all of our children something to work toward and something to look forward to,” Bartley said.
“We want our students to know their efforts are noticed and they will get recognized for it,” Sparks said.
Anyone wishing to donate prizes or rewards to the Remote Learning Incentive can contact the school at 724-628-4497 and ask for Bartley or Alicia Stitchick.
