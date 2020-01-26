They will go on to become mechanical engineers, or video game designers, or forensic scientists or architects. But first, they might just need a little push.
S.T.E.A.M., a new curriculum and student recognition program by the Herald-Standard, will serve to highlight students from local school districts who excel in certain academic disciplines.
The initiative aspires to recognize and reward those exceptional students who succeed in — and embody the spirit of — STEAM education.
STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, is an interdisciplinary approach to learning that couples academic concepts with real-world application to promote critical thinking, problem-solving, innovation and creativity.
The Herald-Standard has reached out to all 23 school districts and four technical schools in its coverage area and asked them to submit up to five senior students who excel in one or more components of the STEAM curriculum for recognition in the program, said Sharon Wallach, Herald-Standard advertising director.
“Elite academics are not the focus. These do not necessarily have to be the students with a 4.0 GPA,” Wallach said. “Excelling in the components of STEAM is the key. These students may be going on to college or technical school or directly into the workforce.”
Participating schools selected up to five students — one from each STEAM discipline — for recognition. The students will be acknowledged on the front page of the Herald-Standard‘s Education section throughout the remainder of the school year. Student biographies and photos will appear in both print and web editions of the Herald-Standard.
Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott is calling the new program a vital addition to the newspaper’s community outreach efforts that promote economic development and community ties. By promoting STEAM concepts and outstanding learners in those fields, said Scott, the Herald-Standard hopes to bring attention to a future local skilled workforce.
“In order for a community to move forward and improve its economic base and thrive, it’s imperative there is a skilled workforce available,” said Scott. “As the local newspaper, it is our responsibility to help lead our community forward. We’ve taken this on because we are a firm believer that the STEAM curricula are pertinent to the future of our community leaders.
“Whether these students decide to stay in this area or leave after graduation, we need to have something here for them. If they choose to spread their wings and leave for a while, we need to have a vibrant economy for them to return to when they decide to come home,” said Scott.
All students selected for recognition can take advantage of a scholarship opportunity by completing an individual project that incorporates one or more areas of STEAM.
Projects will be displayed during a showcase event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 in the Convocation Center at California University of Pennsylvania. The event is open to the public. The project receiving the most votes in a “People’s Choice” contest will win a trophy and $250 prize.
In addition, all students who complete a project will be entered into a drawing for 10 scholarships valued at $1,500 each to be used for post-secondary school or workplace endeavors. The winners will be drawn at random. A luncheon will be held to recognize and award scholarship winners at a date yet to be determined.
In addition to hosting the project showcase, Cal U is serving as one of the two program sponsors of S.T.E.A.M., along with Ford Business Machines.
“Because of our special mission in science and technology, California University of Pennsylvania is especially pleased to be part of the Herald-Standard‘s S.T.E.A.M. program,” said Christine Kindl, university spokeswoman.
“We are delighted to recognize these exceptional students — the scientists, tech gurus, engineers and artists of the future — and we look forward to showcasing their projects at the STEAM competition this spring.
“The Cal U Convocation Center is an ideal venue for highlighting the innovation, scholarship and creativity of high school students throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. This is a chance to see the potential of our region’s students — and to glimpse the future these students already are starting to build.”
Johnathan Garlow, president and owner of Ford Business Machines, said Ford is excited to help get the initiative off the ground.
“It’s a way that we can give back to the community in developing talent that can really make an impact where technology is lacking. The more people that are employed in these fields in our community, the better off we’ll be down the road,” said Garlow.
“If you can ingrain that in people now, we will be stronger as a community five years down the line.”
S.T.E.A.M. is being administered with guidance and coordination from the Intermediate Unit 1.
“Research shows that jobs are heading in that direction,” said Nancy Stahlschmidt, curriculum specialist at IU1. “The purpose behind this is to recognize students who are excelling in those areas. STEAM is a great way to capture students interested in the arts and bundle these subjects that appeal to a larger group.”
The Herald-Standard is currently seeking additional sponsors for S.T.E.A.M. For more information about the program, contact Michael Scott, publisher, or Sharon Wallach, advertising director, at 724-439-7500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.