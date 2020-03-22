When Katrina Patchan brings her daughters to Little Genius sessions on Friday mornings at the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, her children engage in science.
Her daughters, Kit and Kirby, are 3 years old and 1, respectively. They’re too young for science projects, and they’re too young to learn words such as “hypothesis.” But for Patchan, the relevance of science for children that small may come down to one word.
“Experiments,” Patchan said.
Even the youngest of children relish trying out new things, and then watching to see what happens.
“Kids learn hands-on,” Patchan said. “If they get to do it, if they get to see the reaction, they get to learn.”
Sarah Barnhart, the STEM director for the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, led the Little Geniuses sessions from 11 a.m. to about noon on Fridays before the library closed.
The sessions, designed especially for children up to 5 years old, weave STEM themes – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – into playful activities for toddlers.
Barnhart started working at the library in August and began holding the Little Geniuses sessions in November.
“I think it’s nice if little kids get it into their heads at an early age that learning is fun,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be boring, and you don’t have to be perfectly behaved. And toddlers are so easy because they’re so easily impressed.”
Barnhart, who’s homeschooled her four children, projects a warm fondness for kids.
“I love kids,” she said. “They’re so genuine and honest and fun. I have a heart for kids.”
A recent session featured a “leprechaun trap” – St. Patrick’s Day is on the way – but there were other activities, too. Children mixed baking soda and vinegar to see the way two liquids created a powerful reaction. They also played games – with Barnhart subtly slipping in lessons involving counting and other skills.
While STEM themes are always hovering, Barnhart has also created sprawling worlds for the children. On Friday, she set up a science lab in the auditorium. In the past she’s crafted stations in the image of a grocery store, a car shop and a recreation area with a lake. Library staff members – along with other people in the community – frequently help out.
She once held a “city planning” day during a Little Geniuses session, inviting guests who played roles to illustrate the ways cities might be assembled and run.
“It was just to (help children) understand how cities come to be,” Barnhart said. “It was about the thinking process and the planning process, and about how you have to get different organizations to participate.”
When a recent Little Geniuses session started, Barnhart began strumming a baritone ukulele and singing a song about little geniuses.
“Ms. Sarah wrote that song,” Patchan said, as the music wrapped up. “She’s very dedicated.”
The session included the mixing of concoctions, counting, practicing letters and game-playing. Seven children participated, with parents and guardians nearby.
Jeremy Snyder came on a recent morning with his son, Abram, 2, and his wife, Mandie Snyder. He said the “social aspect” of the session was especially attractive.
“He gets to run around and be free – and interact with other people, other kids,” Snyder said of his son. “He could do that in school to some degree, but not like this.”
Barnhart said people interested in Little Geniuses may bring children in at 11 a.m. on Fridays – once the library resumes operation. Currently, the library is closed as a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19.
People seeking more information about the program or the library may call the 724-628-1380 or visit https://www.carnegiefreelib.org.
