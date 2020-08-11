Wayne Miller of Confluence earned his doctor of education degree in educational leadership from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland. Miller’s dissertation was titled “Strategies That Maximized Rural Pennsylvania Public School Enrollments Impacted by Cyber Charter Schools.”
The university also announced that Jennifer Kostik Johnson of Connellsville received a master’s of business administration degree in management, and Linette Wagner of Confluence received a master’s of education degree in general education.
