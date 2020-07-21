The following students attained degrees in spring 2020:
Pennsylvania schools
Westminster College in New Wilmington
Bachelor’s - Leslie Ellis of Connellsville and Annika Erdely of Perryopolis
Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre
Master’s – Pamela Mondock of Mount Pleasant
Muhlenberg College in Allentown
Bachelor’s – Jacob Dengler of Mount Pleasant
Grove City College in Grove City
Bachelor’s - Mark Dillon of Perryopolis, Nicholas Fox of Waynesburg, Andrew Wurmlinger of Rostraver Township
Bucknell University in Lewisburg
Bachelor’s – Mitch Hartman and Justin Ivill, both of Belle Vernon
Out-of-state schools
Ohio University in Athens, Ohio
Master’s - Tyler Shipley of Uniontown
Coastal Carolina U. in Conway, S.C.
Bachelor’s - Rachel Hildebrand of Clarksville
Youngstown State U. in Youngstown, Ohio
Bachelor’s – Todd Brothers of Uniontown, Kathryn Biller of Mount Pleasant and Alexis Meyers of Mount Pleasant
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
Bachelor’s - Hudson Nicholson of Scottdale
