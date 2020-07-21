The following students attained degrees in spring 2020:

Pennsylvania schools

Westminster College in New Wilmington

Bachelor’s - Leslie Ellis of Connellsville and Annika Erdely of Perryopolis

Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre

Master’s – Pamela Mondock of Mount Pleasant

Muhlenberg College in Allentown

Bachelor’s – Jacob Dengler of Mount Pleasant

Grove City College in Grove City

Bachelor’s - Mark Dillon of Perryopolis, Nicholas Fox of Waynesburg, Andrew Wurmlinger of Rostraver Township

Bucknell University in Lewisburg

Bachelor’s – Mitch Hartman and Justin Ivill, both of Belle Vernon

Out-of-state schools

Ohio University in Athens, Ohio

Master’s - Tyler Shipley of Uniontown

Coastal Carolina U. in Conway, S.C.

Bachelor’s - Rachel Hildebrand of Clarksville

Youngstown State U. in Youngstown, Ohio

Bachelor’s – Todd Brothers of Uniontown, Kathryn Biller of Mount Pleasant and Alexis Meyers of Mount Pleasant

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Bachelor’s - Hudson Nicholson of Scottdale

