New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753, recently presented Americanism Essay medal and monetary awards to students at Menallen Elementary School in the Uniontown Area School District.
This year’s theme was “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans?”
Celina Esposito of Waltersburg was the first-place winner in Class I (Grades 3 and 4). She also placed first in the Washington-Fayette-Greene County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary and then went on to place first in the Department of Pennsylvania State Auxiliary. Her essay will now be judged on a national level.
Charley Murtha of Uniontown was the first-place winner in Class II (Grades 5 and 6). She also placed second in the Washington-Fayette-Greene County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary.
The unit thanked school Principal Joseph Galie and teachers Michelle Komacek, Leslie Defino, Kelly Kremposky and Stephanie Dean for their active involvement in the promotion of the program.
