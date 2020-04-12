The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Dean’s list honors
Raegan Crofcheck of Uniontown was named to the dean’s list at Robert Morris University for the fall 2019 semester. Crofcheck, a nursing major, completed the semester with a 4.0 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.