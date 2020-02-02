The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Students nominated
The following area students were among those nominated for appointment to U.S. military academies for the class of 2024 by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: Keaton Detwiler, Connellsville Area High School; Ethan Gamble, Ringgold High School; Benjamin Jackson, West Greene High School; and Mitchell Pohlot, Belle Vernon Area High School.
The individuals were among 23 selected for nomination by Reschenthaler following an application and interview process through the Service Academy Nomination Panel. Candidates were evaluated on factors such as academic record, leadership experience, extracurricular achievements, integrity and motivation.
Dean’s list honors
Harley Martin of Dunbar was named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University Potomac State College for the fall 2019 semester.
