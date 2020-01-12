The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Fellow hosted
Waynesburg University was chosen to host Master Sergeant Jeffrey Ladisic as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, a 12-week program that provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce.
During his fellowship, Ladisic will serve as director of the Office of Military Families and Veterans to create a center at Waynesburg that will specialize in assisting, recruiting and retaining veterans, active duty and reserve service members and their dependents.
Ladisic is currently the senior program manager and senior military science instructor for the West Virginia University Army ROTC Program, which includes the Waynesburg University ROTC Program. He will retire as a First Sergeant in the spring of 2020.
His top honors include the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (two times), Army Commendation Medal (seven times), Military Outstanding Volunteer Medal and the Army Achievement Medal (three times).
He holds a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and a Master Resiliency Training certificate from the University of Pennsylvania.
Dean’s list honors
Nina D’Andrea of Uniontown was named to the dean’s high honors list at Case Western Reserve University for the fall 2019 semester.
Movers guidelines
The Herald-Standard publishes items in the Movers column as they are received. Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com. or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.
