The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Faculty and staff awards
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, recently honored faculty and staff retirees and recipients of annual awards at the 2019 Retirement & Recognition Celebration. Established in 1979, the monetary awards are supported by the Fayette Campus Endowment Fund, along with several family endowments.
The Staff Excellence award was presented to Mary Budinsky, Learning Center coordinator.
The Faculty Teaching Excellence award was presented to Lindsey Simon-Jones, associate professor of English.
The Faculty Research Excellence award was presented to Andrzej Gapinski, associate professor of engineering.
The Ellen M. Laun Advising Excellence award was presented to Melissa Miner, associate teaching professor and program coordinator of nursing.
The Barbara B. Solesky Support Staff Service Excellence award was presented to Rebecca Johnson, student life coordinator.
The following faculty and staff were recognized for their years of service to the campus:
5 Years — Stephen Oberly, Steven Wilt
10 Years — Collette Ridgeway, Lindsey Simon-Jones, Rick VanBuren
15 Years — Nathaniel Bohna, Fred Botti, Vincent Gall, Jo Ann Jankoski, Sherry Scully, Billie Jo Yuhaniak
20 Years — Michelle Henrish, Nicole Hill, Kevin Maxwell
25 Years — Melissa Miner, Janet Ritenour
40 Years — David Meredith
The following retirees were recognized for their years of service: Mike Comiskey, associate professor of political science, 31 years; Ted Mellors, associate director of Continuing Education and director of the Center for Community and Public Safety, 32 years; Paul Mihalko, facilities supervisor, 36 years; Lynn Petko, assistant teaching professor of English, 29 years; Tina Reed, records specialist, 28 years; Judy Sturges, associate professor of administration of justice, 20 years; MaryAnn Walters, 22 years.
Degrees awarded
Ryan Barnhart and Ezekial Zelich, both of Uniontown, received Doctor of Health Science degrees from California University of Pennsylvania as part of the second class to complete the doctoral program at the university.
The Doctor of Health Science degree prepares graduates to assume leadership positions in fields such as health science, exercise science, fitness and wellness promotion and allied health professions. Graduates are prepared to address the impact of an aging population and the societal shift from treating disease to promoting wellness and health.
Movers guidelines
The Herald-Standard publishes items in the Movers column as they are received. Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com. or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.