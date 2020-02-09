The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.

Dean’s list honors

The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hill University for the spring 2019 semester for attaining a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Acme: Halea Ansell, Jacinta Jolly, Sadie Knopsnider

Belle Vernon: Anna McClain, Tyler Neely, Adam Niehenke, Sarah Palli

Brownsville: Nicole Hicks

Carmichaels: Katelyn Sinn

Charleroi: Bayley Clark

Clarksville: Nathan Bowlen

Confluence: Hannah Metheney

Connellsville: Thomas Nelson, Kallie Shaffer, Kyleigh Zurawski

Donegal: Layne Lueckert

Dunbar: Mikaela Fitzpatrick

Elco: Morgan McBurnie

Fairchance: Christopher Anderson

Farmington: Chynna El-Ayazra

Hopwood: Darren Scruggs

Hunker: Alesandra Sheffler, Dana Smith

Mill Run: Derek Orndorff

Monessen: Kaylene Chavez

Monongahela: Mercedes Holets, Baylee Musser

Mount Pleasant: Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty, Jolene Cummins, Caitlynn Hirak, Ally Kaputa, Kaleigh Muko, Noah Ponko, Allison Riddle, Emily Ukasik, Ashley Werner

New Salem: Hannah Rossi

New Stanton: Denise Veliky

Perryopolis: Kayleen Pontoriero

Scottdale: Samantha Gray, Alisha Lackey, Monique Lepre, Sara Tomasello, Grace Vivio, Loralee Yutzy

Smithfield: Leah Dice, Hannah Umble

Smithton: Cortney King

Uniontown: Gregory Hensh, Shannon Mong, Sydney Palya, Jordan Saghy, Anna Strauser

Waynesburg: Jessie Belding

Webster: Logan Hayden

West Newton: Morgan Bergman, Cody Craig, Krista Crissman, Ethan Hartman, Jenna Kerlicker, Mary Kay Smalich-Evans

White: Emily Hoffer, Hannah Rimel, Evan Vissat

Walls selected

Mindy Walls, the W. Robert Stover Chair for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Waynesburg University, has been elected to serve as the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship’s (USASBE) Senior Vice President for Membership, effective January 2020.

In this role, Walls is responsible for growing and retaining USASBE membership. She also serves on USASBE’s executive committee, which is the governing board for the organization’s operations.

USASBE is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through teaching, scholarship and practice. Its membership comprises nearly 1,000 teachers, students, scholars, center directors and practitioners.

At Waynesburg, Walls leads the university’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program.

Movers guidelines

The Herald-Standard publishes items in the Movers column as they are received. Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com. or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.

