The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Dean’s list honors
The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hill University for the spring 2019 semester for attaining a minimum 3.7 GPA.
Acme: Halea Ansell, Jacinta Jolly, Sadie Knopsnider
Belle Vernon: Anna McClain, Tyler Neely, Adam Niehenke, Sarah Palli
Brownsville: Nicole Hicks
Carmichaels: Katelyn Sinn
Charleroi: Bayley Clark
Clarksville: Nathan Bowlen
Confluence: Hannah Metheney
Connellsville: Thomas Nelson, Kallie Shaffer, Kyleigh Zurawski
Donegal: Layne Lueckert
Dunbar: Mikaela Fitzpatrick
Elco: Morgan McBurnie
Fairchance: Christopher Anderson
Farmington: Chynna El-Ayazra
Hopwood: Darren Scruggs
Hunker: Alesandra Sheffler, Dana Smith
Mill Run: Derek Orndorff
Monessen: Kaylene Chavez
Monongahela: Mercedes Holets, Baylee Musser
Mount Pleasant: Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty, Jolene Cummins, Caitlynn Hirak, Ally Kaputa, Kaleigh Muko, Noah Ponko, Allison Riddle, Emily Ukasik, Ashley Werner
New Salem: Hannah Rossi
New Stanton: Denise Veliky
Perryopolis: Kayleen Pontoriero
Scottdale: Samantha Gray, Alisha Lackey, Monique Lepre, Sara Tomasello, Grace Vivio, Loralee Yutzy
Smithfield: Leah Dice, Hannah Umble
Smithton: Cortney King
Uniontown: Gregory Hensh, Shannon Mong, Sydney Palya, Jordan Saghy, Anna Strauser
Waynesburg: Jessie Belding
Webster: Logan Hayden
West Newton: Morgan Bergman, Cody Craig, Krista Crissman, Ethan Hartman, Jenna Kerlicker, Mary Kay Smalich-Evans
White: Emily Hoffer, Hannah Rimel, Evan Vissat
Walls selected
Mindy Walls, the W. Robert Stover Chair for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Waynesburg University, has been elected to serve as the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship’s (USASBE) Senior Vice President for Membership, effective January 2020.
In this role, Walls is responsible for growing and retaining USASBE membership. She also serves on USASBE’s executive committee, which is the governing board for the organization’s operations.
USASBE is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through teaching, scholarship and practice. Its membership comprises nearly 1,000 teachers, students, scholars, center directors and practitioners.
At Waynesburg, Walls leads the university’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program.
