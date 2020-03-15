The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Michaux appointed
Elise Michaux, a 2007 graduate of Connellsville Area High School, was appointed to the council of trustees at Slippery Rock University.
Michaux is the director of student leadership and involvement at Seton Hill University. She graduated from Slippery Rock in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and again in 2013 with a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education.
Michaux was recognized by the Slippery Rock University Alumni Association in 2019 with a Recent Alumni Award for her personal and professional achievements.
Her appointment to the council was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate in February.
Cardenas selected
Alexandra Cardenas, a sophomore at Uniontown Area High School, was granted a sponsorship to attend Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week being held this summer on the campuses of Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. The week-long economics education program offers students an inside look at the private enterprise system and free market, during which students are immersed in finance, production, marketing and advertising and other facets of modern business operations.
Cardenas was recommended for the scholarship by school faculty, with admission based on a submitted application and essay. Accepted students are awarded a $625 sponsorship from a local business, chamber of commerce, foundation, civic association or individual. Cardenas will hear talks from guest speakers, participate in discussions on business topics and compete with other students in a marketplace simulation.
Cardenas is a daughter of Julie and Jason Cardenas of Uniontown.
Movers guidelines
Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.
