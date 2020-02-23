The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Chapter recognized
The Waynesburg University student chapter of the American Chemical Society received the “Outstanding Chapter Award” from its national society as a result of the chapter’s activities for the 2018-19 academic year.
The American Chemical Society requires student chapters to submit a year-end report encompassing all of the activities performed during the school year. Chapters are evaluated in the areas of outreach, professional development and chapter development.
The Waynesburg chapter was one of 59 nationwide to receive the award, of which it is a recipient for the 12th time since 2006. Waynesburg’s ACS chapter conducted 31 outreach events during the 2018-19 academic year.
2019 ACS President Dr. Bonnie Charpentier commended the efforts of Waynesburg University chemistry and forensic science department chair Dr. Evonne Baldauff as representative of the best in undergraduate science education and mentoring in the nation.
Students advance
The following middle school students were the top four finishers in the 2020 Mathcounts mathematics competition held Feb. 6 at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and have advanced to participate in the state competition in Harrisburg in March: Christian DeVincent (A.J. McMullen Middle School), Ben Maxwell (Margaret Bell Miller Middle School), Raynie Plisko (A.J. McMullen Middle School) and Jeremiah Hager (Ben Franklin School).
The competition was contested between six schools from Fayette and Greene counties. A.J. McMullen Middle School (Uniontown Area School District) was the winning team and will also advance to compete in the state competition.
Dean’s list honors
Lindsay Coville of Masontown was named to the dean’s list at Carlow University for the fall 2019 semester.
Movers guidelines
The Herald-Standard publishes items in the Movers column as they are received. Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.
