The following information details achievements in education earned by those in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Dean’s list honors
Megan McDonald of Uniontown was named to the dean’s list at Bethany College for the fall 2019 semester.
Barry honored
Elaine Barry, associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus, is the recipient of the 2020 Penn State Excellence in Advising Award.
The award, established by the former Undergraduate Student Government’s Academic Assembly and sponsored by each college in the university, annually honors one full-time professional adviser and one full-time faculty member from any Penn State location who has at least two years of advising experience.
Selection criteria is based on excellence in general advising, academic and career guidance, enthusiasm and assistance in decision-making and goal-setting.
Movers guidelines
The Herald-Standard publishes items in the Movers column as they are received. Items can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com or mailed to Herald-Standard, Attention Education, 8-18 E. Church St., Uniontown PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.